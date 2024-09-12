Taylor Swift reveals personal secret at MTV VMAs after Q&A with RuPaul's race stars

Taylor Swift keeps fans guessing with Tom Ford fragrance at MTV VMAs.

Taylor Swift is no stranger to dazzling on the red carpet, and at this year's MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, she not only wowed with her stunning look but also shared a little-known detail about her signature scent.

While posing for a fun group photo with the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race, the hitmaker—who took home an impressive seven awards—was complimented on her fragrance.

In a clip shared by RuPaul's Drag Race on X, queen Xunami Muse couldn’t help but gush, "You smell so good. What is that?" while mimicking a perfume spray.

Swift, flashing her signature smile, revealed her scent of choice, responding, "Oh, thank you! It’s Tom Ford!" to which Xunami enthusiastically replied, "Tom Ford!! It’s so nice!"

While Taylor didn’t specify which Tom Ford fragrance she wore to the MTV Video Music Awards, fans believe they have a clue.

The pop icon, known to be a fan of the designer's luxurious scents, has previously been spotted with a bottle of Tom Ford's Santal Blush in her Netflix documentary Miss Americana.

Described as a rich and textured fragrance with notes of sandalwood, ylang-ylang, warm cinnamon, and exotic spices, the perfume retails for an eye-popping £222 for just 50ml.

Swifties have also speculated that Taylor may favor Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille, a warm blend of tobacco leaf, vanilla, and ginger.

But it wasn’t just her fragrance or her seven award wins that had fans buzzing. Taylor, who made history by winning her 30th VMA, had the crowd tearing up as she gave a heartfelt shoutout to her "magical" boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

While accepting the coveted Video of the Year award for her Fortnight collaboration with Post Malone at the star-studded event at UBS Arena in Long Island, Taylor reflected on a sweet behind-the-scenes moment.



