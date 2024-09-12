Maya Rudolph reflects on 'painful' challenges of motherhood

Maya Rudolph recently opened up about the emotional experience of dropping off her daughter at college, calling it "painful" and "confusing."

In an interview with Variety, the 52-year-old comedian and actress expressed her struggles with letting go of her child.

"Why the f--- do we let them go?" Rudolph asked, overflowing with emotions. "I'm nowhere near understanding it yet. Why did they invent parenthood this way? It's all painful."

The comedian, a mother of four, admitted that she's finding it hard to cope with the transition. "I'm okay, but I can't lie — it's hard. Changing diapers was so much easier!" she said.

In a previous interview with Town & Country, Rudolph reflected on the early days of motherhood when her firstborn, Pearl, was born.

She recalled thinking, "This is all going great!" and feeling fulfilled after achieving her goals of having kids, living in New York, and being on Saturday Night Live.