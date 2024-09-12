BLACKPINK’s Lisa scores history-making win at 2024 MTV VMAs

Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manobal, earned her second best K-pop award at the 2024 MTV VMAs, becoming the first soloist to win the award twice.

On Wednesday, September 11, at the UBS Arena in New York, the BLACKPINK sensation was honoured with the award for her comeback song, Rockstar.

“Rockstar was a meaningful comeback for me after LALISA. This is very, very special,” she expressed her gratitude for the win in her acceptance speech and went on to give a shout out to BLINKS and Lillies around the world.

The LLOUD founder also mentioned her newly formed agency and RCA Records for making the win possible.

With the latest Moonman, the 27-year-old Thai-Korean rapper and songstress made history as the first soloist to win Best K-pop twice in the history of the VMAs.

It is pertinent to note that she is the first-ever solo artist to win the category. Previously, in the 2022 MTV VMAs, Lisa became the first soloist to win Best K-pop with her solo song LALISA.

In addition to her win, Lisa also performed a medley of her two recent hit tracks, Rockstar and New Women, and her collaboration with Spanish singer Rosalia.