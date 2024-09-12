Barry Keoghan supports Sabrina Carpenter at MTV VMAs amid split rumours

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are seemingly going strong in their romantic relationship despite breakup speculations.
On Wednesday, September 11, before the much-anticipated 2024 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off, a tipster privy to Page Six told them they spotted the Saltburn star watching the Espresso hitmaker at the rehearsals.
The two lovebirds, who buzzed the internet recently with split rumours, were at the UBS arena in Elmont, Long Island, on Tuesday, September 10, as the Taste chart topper geared up for her debut performance at the awards show.
The Batman star and the Please Please Please songstress initially sparked dating rumours in December 2023, following which Keoghan, 31, remained a mainstay at several of her shows.
However, in August 2024, a gossip account, DeuxMoi, reported on Instagram that the two had called it quits.
In addition, a source told People around the same time that Carpenter, 26 and the Irish actor are "on and off."
Keoghan’s presence at the VMAs rehearsals seemed to boost Carpenter, who dazzled the glittering night with her powerhouse performance the next day.
She also paid tribute to Princess of Pop Britney Spears during the rendition of a medley of her hit tracks from her sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet.
Katy Perry wins Video Vanguard Award at 2024 VMAs
Taylor Swift led the nominations with 12 nods and ended up breaking Beyoncé’s record for most VMA wins
Musician Jon Bon Jovi talks woman out of taking her life in Tennessee
Halsey took the chance to ‘live it up’ at 2024 MTV VMAs donning a classic Versace dress
Kathy Bates opens up on losing weight in the last 6 years, ‘It’s helped me tremendously’
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces more sexual assault allegations, Danity Kane's Dawn Richard comes forward