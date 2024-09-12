Megan Thee Stallion pays an ode to Britney Spears with python at 2024 VMAs

Megan Thee Stallion channels her inner Britney Spears' with iconic performance at VMAs

Megan Thee Stallion has recently recreated Britney Spears’ memorable performance with python at the 2024 MTV VMAs on September 11.



The rapper, who is also the host of the awards’ show, paid an ode to Britney at the UBS Arena in New York.

In a clip shared via MTV Instagram page, Megan came on stage in a green bikini top with a teal skirt tied to metallic shorts.

However, the yellow, real-life python wrapped around her neck was the most interesting piece in her ensemble.

It is pertinent to mention that Britney wore the same outfit which also included a python for her I’m a Slave 4 U performance at the 2001 award show.

Megan could not keep her cool and looked anxious with the slimy creature wrapped around her as she stepped on the stage.

The musician said, “Stop the music, stop the music. I'm just playing, come get this snake!”

“I don't know this snake, this snake don't know me,” she added.

As soon as Megan squealed on the stage, the crew members came to remove the snake on her.

After a while, the Grammy winner told the audience, “I tried to hold it down for Britney.”



Earlier, Megan also expressed her elation for trying out different looks at this year’s VMAs as a host.

“I'm excited to change clothes 500 times. I'm excited to perform. I'm excited to see all the Hotties,” remarked the 29-year-old in a previous interview with PEOPLE.

Megan added, “I love New York, I can't wait to be there again and eat all the food, and I'm excited for people to see what I bring to the table while hosting,”