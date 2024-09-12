Halsey channels 'Freaky Friday' Pink Slip at 2024 VMAs with 'Ego' performance

Halsey performed their latest single Ego at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, channeling the iconic Pink Slip from the 2003 comedy Freaky Friday.

The 29-year-old pop star, who uses she/they pronouns, took the stage at New York's UBS Arena on Wednesday, September 11, and delivered a high-energy performance of the pop-punk anthem.

Halsey's performance began with them riding a bike onto the stage, wearing a white collared shirt with a black tie, oversized denim shorts, and black lace-up boots.

They joined a band in a faux garage, where they sang and played guitar alongside Victoria De Angelis from Måneskin on bass.

The lyrics of Ego explore Halsey's struggles with their public image and internal distress, with lines like: "I think that I should try to kill my ego/'Cause if I don't, my ego might kill me... I'm all grown up but somehow lately/I'm acting like a f---ing baby/I'm really not as happy as I seem."

The performance was a nod to the 2003 comedy Freaky Friday, where Lindsay Lohan's character and her friends form an all-girl garage band and perform rock music.

Halsey's music video for Ego, released on September 6, features two versions of the musician facing off in a series of intense and symbolic scenes.