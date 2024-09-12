Sabrina Carpenter makes her VMAs debut iconic with Britney Spears tribute

Sabrina Carpenter pays tribute to 'Princess of Pop'

Sabrina Carpenter made her VMA debut more memorable by honouring Britney Spears.

On Wednesday, September 11, the 26-year-old songstress abuzz the crowd at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards by performing a medley of her chart-topping tracks, Please Please Please, Espresso and Taste.

She debuted Taste from her sixth studio album live for the first time at the awards show.

Carpenter kicked off her VMAs debut with a breathtaking entrance, descending from the ceiling on a dazzling diamond-shaped swing adorned with sparkling crystals.

Dressed in a glittering white bodysuit, she opened her set by serenading the audience with a rendition of Please Please Please.

As she gracefully landed on stage, the mood shifted with a switch to Taste, while a nostalgic interlude from Spears' iconic Oops!... I Did It Again played in the background.

In a nod to the Princess of Pop's Oops!... I Did It Again music video, Carpenter also shared the stage with an astronaut.

In addition, during her Espresso performance, the Nonsense singer performed alongside several dancing astronauts.

It is pertinent to note that Carpenter has achieved chart-topping success with singles from her latest album, Short n’ Sweet.

While she performed hits like Feather and Nonsense at last year's VMAs pre-show, the 2024 MTV VMAs marked her first major award show gig.