Sabrina Carpenter thanks fan in heartfelt speech after first VMA win

Sabrina Carpenter won her first-ever MTV Video Music Award (VMA) for her hit song Espresso at the 2024 VMAs held at UBS Arena in New York on Wednesday, September 11.

The 25-year-old singer was grateful as she accepted the award, saying: "I've literally never won one of these. This is really special."

Carpenter began her acceptance speech by thanking her fans. "The first people I want to thank are the fans. If you clap after everything I say, they're gonna call me off the stage, so one second."

She continued, "But I just want to say you guys are the reason that I get to do what I love, but also the reason that we get to have so much fun and share music with each other. And I just feel so grateful to have the best, truly the best, fans in the world. I know it sounds cheesy, but I love you."

The singer also thanked her managers, family, pets, and the team who worked on Espresso with her, including songwriters Steph Jones, Amy Allen, and Julian Bunetta.

The Please Please Please crooner concluded her speech by noting, "I just, I love you guys so much. I love making music with you, and I can't wait to share more with the world. And thank you to that's that me espresso."

The win marks a milestone for Carpenter, who released Espresso in April as a single from her sixth studio album Short n' Sweet.

The song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the album spent two weeks atop the Billboard Hot 200 chart.