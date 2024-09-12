Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner make peace for daughters after ‘difficult’ split

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are finally coming to a friendly truce to coparent their two daughters after finalising their split.

The Game of Thrones actress, 28, and the Cake by the Ocean singer, 35, came to a settlement in court, one year after Jonas filed for divorce in a surprise move. However, the terms of the agreement have been kept confidential.

Despite the hiccups in their legal battle, a source revealed to People Magazine that the exes are now peacefully coparenting daughters, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.

“They turned things around from the initial messy custody battle,” the insider revealed. “They are friendly and great co-parents now.”

The source added that the two have “decided to focus on what’s best for their girls. The divorce was difficult for all of them.”

Jonas had filed for a divorce from Turner after four years of marriage in early September last year which was quickly followed by a contentious legal battle.

The Joan actress accused her estranged husband for withholding the passports of their daughters and pleaded the court for her daughters to be returned to England.

However, the musician’s rep disputed the claim and later the dispute was settled amicably.

Jonas and Turner reached a temporary custody agreement in October 2023 following a four-day mediation. The exes now have a proper custody settlement which will not be disclosed to the public.