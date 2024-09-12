Katy Perry delivers empowering speech after fiery VMAs performance

Katy Perry performs a medley of her hit tracks at before bagging the Vanguard award

Katy Perry lit the 2024 VMAs stage on fire with a medley of her hit songs.



On Wednesday, September 11, the 39-year-old songstress forced the crowd to groove on her beats as she rock the stage at New York’s UBS Arena with a spectacular rendition of Dark Horse, E.T, Firework, I Kissed a Girl, Lifetimes and Teenage Dreams.

Doechi also joined her on the stage for the live debut of their upcoming collaboration I’m His, He’s Mine, slated to release on Friday, September 13. The new music will also make it to Perry’s forthcoming album 143.

The Roar maker’s performance included a laser light show, floating butterflies, and Perry herself descending from above the stage in butterfly wings.

Later when she received her Video Vanguard Award, Perry revealed in her acceptance speech that she delivered that electrifying performance on the first day of her menses.

"I did that all on the first day of my period and couldn't believe it," she told the audience before sharing her gratitude toward MTV for believing in her "weirdness" from the start.

"There are so many things that have to align to have a long and successful career as an artist," Perry said. "There are no decade-long accidents. My team, who have been with me for over 20 years, direct management and my label, Capitol Records, trust me. It takes a village of strong people, a lot of healthy discourse and a lot of group chats."

In her speech among the pool of people she thanked, Perry gave a shoutout to her fiancé Orlando Bloom and their four-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.

She also advised to follow your heart no matter what and do not listen to the noise from the outside world.