Whoopi Goldberg addresses Beyoncé’s CMA snubs

Whoopi Goldberg reflects on Beyoncé's CMA snubs

Whoopi Goldberg has recently made rare statement about Beyoncé over her lack of nominations for Cowboy Carter at the 2024 CMA Awards.



“A lot of people are surprised — I don't know why — that it didn't receive a single CMA Award nomination. Well, this is the question: Are you surprised?” said the 68-year-old.

"I don't think she was snubbed; I think they just didn't... it wasn't for them,” remarked the Sister Act actress.

Beyoncé’s album Cowboy Carter, which was released on March 29, reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and became the first Black woman to top the Hot Country Albums chart.

Another View panelist Sunny Hostin revealed she was not happy to learn that Beyoncé was left off the CMA Awards nominations list after Dolly appeared on Cowboy Carter to introduce ‘Jolene’.

“I happen to love Dolly Parton, so I felt that when the Queen of Country sort of passed the baton a little bit for 'Jolene,' which was an incredible song on her album, and 'Texas Hold 'Em,' two incredible country songs, I thought she would at least get nominated for those two,” shared the 55-year-old.

However, Sunny mentioned, “My mother always told me, 'Find the audience that's looking for you.' This audience isn't looking for her.”

Earlier in January, Whoopi didn’t like the idea of snubs in entertainment awards after Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig passed over for Oscar nominations for Barbie.

"There are no snubs. That's what you have to keep in mind: Not everybody gets a prize, and it is subjective. Movies are subjective,” stated Whoopi at the time.

The TV personality added, “The movies you love may not be loved by the people who are voting.”