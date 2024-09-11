James Middleton shares emotional statement after Princess Kate's touching video

It comes after Kate shared a new video confirming she has completed her chemotherapy treatment

Princess Kate's brother, James Middleton, marked his wedding anniversary by sharing a personal photo with his wife, Alizee Thevenet, in a field to celebrate their relationship.

This post follows James' heartfelt reaction to a video where his sister announced the completion of her preventative chemotherapy treatment, expressing that he "couldn't be more proud."

In the post on social media, James said: "Je t’aime, mon cœur. Happy anniversary Alizee. Our third as husband & wife, our second without Ella but our first as parents."

James and Alizee got engaged in 2019 after a year of dating and tied the knot on September 11, 2021. James revealed to The Telegraph that he owes meeting his future wife to his late dog, Ella, at a South Kensington Club in 2018.

In a heartfelt video message, Princess Kate featured her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, as they played a card game with her and her children, George, 11, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6.

The Princess of Wales shared that "the last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family."

In a statement read out in the video, Kate says: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.



Princess Kate continued: "The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you."