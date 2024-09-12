Justin Theroux, Drew Barrymore recall ‘big fight scene’ from ‘Charlie's Angels’

Justin Theroux and Drew Barrymore recalls 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' injuries

Justin Theroux and Drew Barrymore recalled giving each other some serious injuries while filming “fight sequence” on 2003's Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.



The 53-year-old actor recounted the experience in an interview with the 49-year-old actress on the Sept. 11 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show which happened during a “big fight scene” that the pair shooted.

Drew, who played Dylan Sanders, one of the three angels, and Justin played the roles of “ex-boyfriend and girlfriend” in Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, which also starred Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, Barrymore.

“We had this large fight sequence [where Drew] was wearing these … heel boots,” Theroux remembered.

“Then [she was] supposed to just kick me into some barrels, so Drew just hauls back and kicks me as hard as she can and goes right into my chest plate and breaks it.”

He also reminisced how it was a “fantastic” cut for Drew, but for him, it was “the worst thing ever.”

The Never Been Kissed actress also had a memory of an injury Justin gave her, to share, recalling how her “tailbone cracked into the chair and broke” after “Justin kicked me into that chair and I forgot to put my tailbone pad in.”