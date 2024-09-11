Prince Harry sparks fury with latest stunt

Prince Harry comes under fire for his alleged attempt to hurt Kate Middleton

Prince Harry has been blasted for his alleged attempt to upstage Princess Kate with his latest stunt.

The Duke of Sussex sparked fury as he announced his new Netflix documentary series just hours after the Princess of Wales released an emotional video to update the world on her cancer treatment.

Harry received backlash for the move as outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of being 'spoilt brats' for allegedly releasing a promo for their new show a mere '100 minutes' after Kate's video.

Morgan made the astonishing attack in his Uncensored column, saying: "The timing was just 100 minutes apart, but it might as well have been 100 light years."



Another royal commentator Mike Parry blasted the announcement as "unbelievably trite", expressing his disbelief at his decision to share the news on the same afternoon as the Princess.



Parry raged: "Unbelievably trite, I could not believe it. After we got that wonderful three minute video of Catherine celebrating a return to health, but at the same time, a warning that cancer can come back any time - we don't know if she's in the clear, you're never really in the clear.

"Catherine got it absolutely right, but what was so utterly trite about this very uplifting and quite solemn production was a few hours later, Harry and Meghan think it is important to the world to let them know what their latest project is involving polo."

The Princess of Wales, in her video, announced she has finished her chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer, and is "looking forward to getting back to royal duties".

However, just 100 minutes after the stunning video was shared by Kate, Prince Harry revealed his latest documentary series. In a post on social media, Netflix announced: "POLO is a new documentary series that follows elite global players and offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of the sport. From Archewell Productions and Boardwalk Pictures, premiering this December only on Netflix."