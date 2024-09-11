Selena Gomez's Emmy nomination hyped by Martin Short, Steve Martin

'Only Murders in the Building' has been nominated for 21 Emmys in total

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short are each other’s biggest hype-people.

While promoting the upcoming fourth season of Only Murders in the Building on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the trio celebrated their impressive 21 Emmy nominations for the hit Hulu show.

Gomez, clearly thrilled by her first Emmy nod, was supported by her co-stars.

"My first one!" she excitedly announced, to which Steve Martin chimed in with pride, “Her movie Emilia Perez at Cannes got an 11-minute standing ovation.”

However, they couldn’t help but jest around as Martin Short added to the Emmy hype, boasting about how the series had “shattered the glass ceiling for white middle-aged guys in show business.”

The compliments didn’t stop there. Fallon pointed out that Steve’s documentary had also garnered five Emmy nominations, prompting the group to practice their “losing faces” just in case they didn't win. The trio hilariously acted out fake happiness, with Martin going the extra mile by pretending to be visibly furious.

Gomez quipped about how it helped to sit next to her older co-stars. “It kind of helps sitting next to these guys,” she joked, wrapping up the fun segment with a smile.