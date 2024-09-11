Meghan Markle plans 'vibrant and unique' birthday celebration for Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Montecito, California four years ago

Meghan Markle is organising a special party for Prince Harry as he prepares to celebrate his 40th birthday on September 15, according to insiders.

Although Harry will mark the milestone away from the UK and his family, including King Charles and Prince William, he will be surrounded by friends and loved ones.

The Duke of Sussex and Meghan, who stepped back from their royal roles in 2020, will celebrate in Montecito, California, where they live with their children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

Following the festivities, Harry plans a weekend retreat with close friends in the mountains.

A source told Us Weekly that Harry “has a small [group] of close friends,” in the US and likes to keep his circle tight for “understandable reasons”.

Harry has previously spoken about Santa Barbara in the US being "his home".

In April, the father-of-two named the US as his official residence.

Despite this, sources claimed to US Weekly that Prince Harry will “always be fond” of the UK.

“The way he views it, his wife and kids are his priority,” the source told the publication.

“If that means making sure they’re safe and happy in Montecito, then he supports that."