Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to mark red carpet debut at VMAs 2024?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are expected to steal the spotlight with their joint presence at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.



Life & Style magazine reported that Swifites are speculating that the two might mark their red carpet debut as a couple since the start of their romance.

For the unversed, the star-studded ceremony of VMAs will be held at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York today, September 11.

Notably, the musician has been leading the nominations list with 10 nods. Moreover, there are reports that the Lover singer will share the stage with Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes.

Apart from Taylor, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter, Megan Thee Stallion, SZA, LISA, Olivia Rodrigo and Teddy Swims have bagged multiple nominations in different categories.

Previously, Taylor has secured 23 VMAs under her belt whereas the sources are acclaiming that the singer has the potential to beat Beyoncé's record, who has won 25 trophies.

Notably, the duo did not confirm their presence at the event, but the fans of Travis and Taylor still wondering about their attendance at the event.

It is important to mention that the pair was last seen at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch the tennis match.