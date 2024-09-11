Robbie Williams aims to face off Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande at upcoming Oscars

Robbie Peter Williams has reportedly been aiming to bag a spot in the upcoming Oscar nominations list with his original song, Forbidden Road.

As reported by The Sun, the source said, "Robbie is excited not just for the chance to present his movie to the world, but also to have a crack at the Oscars."

The source shared, "Paramount has faith in pushing the tune out to voters and promoting the track with their trailers and promos; of course there are no guarantees, but he has a stellar reputation."

"Rob stands a great chance of being shortlisted at the Golden Globes too. The voters are international and have a greater understanding of his contribution to the world of pop and long-term success," an insider added.

Moreover, Robbie was last seen at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for the premiere night for his biopic Better Man.

As per the media reports, Robbie's upcoming film received a standing ovation at TIFF.

Moreover, the song Forbidden Road was originally sung by Robbie himself for his forthcoming film, which will be released in theaters in December 2024.

Taking to Instagram, the critically acclaimed musician has shared the first look of his musical drama and captioned, "So. The story starts. Here’s a first look at Michael Gracey’s #BetterManMovie."

Whereas, the British actor named Jonno Davies will play the role of Robbie as a younger man.

