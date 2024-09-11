Royal family shares exciting update ahead of King Charles Australia visit

Royal family shares exciting update ahead of King Charles Australia tour

Buckingham Palace shared a new exciting update ahead of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s tour to Australia and Somia.



On Wednesday, the royal family shared delightful photos of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie from their recent royal engagement.



Alongside the pictures, the statement reads, "The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh had a wonderful afternoon yesterday, meeting guests at a Garden Party, which took place at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland."

"Guests were invited in recognition of their work to make a positive impact in the local community."

Notably, this update came after the Palace announced the monarch's upcoming visit, which is set to take place from Friday, October 18 to Saturday, October 26.

As per the royal family's spokesperson, the King and Queen will "undertake an Autumn Tour" in the coming days. Their trip will "include a Royal Visit to Australia, State Visit to The Independent State of Samoa and attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024."



Notably, it will be Charles's first international engagement since his cancer diagnosis in February 2024.