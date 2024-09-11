Linkin Park fans send Jaime Bennington death threats over band’s criticism

Linkin Park fans send death threats to Chester Bennington's son

Jaime Bennington, the son of the late Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington, became target of intense backlash after criticising his father's former band.

The 28-year-old revealed in a social media post that ever since he called out the band's choice to hire Emily Armstrong, he received severe criticism, including death threats.

“All these people come over to me and go, ‘You don’t know what your dad would think,'” the Jaime shared in an Instagram Story.

“You’re coming over to my posts and my livestreams and telling me to kill myself, that I’m awful, that my father doesn’t appreciate me. What are you talking about?" he wrote.

"You didn’t give a f--k when he died. If you did, you would understand what the problem is. You would understand why this is all wrong. I do because I’m his kid.”

The LP vocalist died by suicide in 2017. Chester had hung himself in his California home.

Jamie also mentioned that he does not feel safe because of the insensitive suicide comments by his father's 'so-called fans' telling him to "kill yourself."

“There are a lot of people who do not like me. There are a lot of people saying some really awful sh-t right now to me,” he continued.

While talking about his upcoming plans to attend the reunion show on Wednesday, September 11th, he said he is willing to take the risk.

“To be honest, I don’t think I feel safe going to the show under general admission because I don’t know who I’m around. I don’t know who would recognise me or take it upon themselves to respond to me in an aggressive manner when I’m just there to see the show. But I do need to see it,” he said.

However, he made a note, “If anything happens to me or my partner while we are attending this concert, it is on Linkin Park.”