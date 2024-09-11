BTS' Jin shocks friends with surprising dating confession

Watch BTS member Jin's confession on dating

Jin, whose full name is Seokjin, left fans stunned with his surprising revelation about his dating life.

In the freshly dropped episode five of Run Jin, a spin-off of Run BTS, the oldest BTS member found himself in a hilarious and chaotic game alongside YouTuber Kwaktube, MMA fighter Kim Dong Hyun, and TXT’s Yeonjun.

During this wild quiz showdown, the production team asked a zany question, "Would you rather be asked out in a workgroup chat or have someone perform a traditional mask dance while asking you in the middle of the street in Hongdae?"

As the banter around the question continued, Kwaktube humorously remarked, "I’d go with the group chat, but honestly, I’ve never been asked out before." Jin, 31, chimed in, saying, "I’ve never been asked out either."

Yeonjun and Dong Hyun were momentarily taken aback before reacting sceptically, "Stop lying," and Dong Hyun added, "That’s surprising."

"It’s true—no one has ever asked me out," Jin insisted.

Jin kicked off his Run Jin show on August 13, two months after he was released from his mandatory military service on June 12.