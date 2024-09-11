Brad Pitt shows off love for Ines de Ramon with romantic nod

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon has been dating for two years

Brad Pitt is showing off his affection for his girlfriend, Ines De Ramon, with new, meaningful jewellery.

According to photos obtained by Page Six, the Fight Club star recently stepped out for a date wearing red gingham pants and a white button-up shirt, left slightly unbuttoned to reveal a collection of pendants from the fine jewellery brand where De Ramon, 31, has served as vice president for over three years.

Among others, one pendant caught the attention: a small, diamond-encrusted "I" pendant, which appears to be a tribute to his girlfriend.

Last year, De Ramon made a stylish statement with a "B" charm, a nod to her relationship with Pitt. Now, the A-list Hollywood actor flaunted a pendant as the couple’s romance heats up.



Their relationship took a major leap when they made their red carpet debut together at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

Shortly after, they enjoyed a chic double date with George and Amal Clooney in Italy, just before the premiere of Pitt’s latest film, Wolfs.

Since then, Pitt and De Ramon have been frequently spotted in New York City, hitting up dinner dates, bars, and gallery openings, always hand in hand.