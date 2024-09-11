Taylor Swift's bestie proves her stardom with 'unapologetic' political statement

Taylor Swift sparks enthusiasm among celebrity friends and admirers with latest update

Taylor Swift’s longtime bestie Blake Lively jumps on the bandwagon as she shares support for her Kamala Harris endorsement following debate.

The Anti-hero hitmaker recently sparked enthusiasm among her fans with her surprising advocacy for the political candidate, leaving an impression on her celebrity friends, including Lively, Selena Gomez, and Suki Waterhouse.

However, her political move didn’t go unnoticed among other A-listers like Jennifer Aniston, Oprah, and Katie Holmes, who extended their support to the Fortnight singer.

This comes after the 34-year-old sent shockwaves through her gigantic Instagram post about the power battle between Donald Trump and Harris.

She confirmed her support for Harris after watching the ‘debate.’

In addition, Swift also admitted to conducting research on the “issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most” prior to casting her vote for her chosen candidate.

She penned a lengthy caption, justifying her right to vote for the most suitable candidate.

The songstress explained, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos”

She signed off, humorously referring to herself as a "childless cat lady."

Taylor's devoted fanbase responded with a resounding show of support, proving once again why she's a superstar.

