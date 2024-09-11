Queen Elizabeth’s aide gives rare update on Prince Harry’s security case

Prince Harry, who is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the UK Home Office over security, was issued bitter truth about his ongoing proceedings.



The Duke of Sussex and his family were stripped off of their security detail after he and wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal positions. Now, Harry is suing the UK government to have his right to pay for security when he and his family visit the country.

A protection officer of the late Queen Elizabeth reviewed the situation and revealed a stark reality to King Charles’ younger son, much to his dismay.

“RAVEC, the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, have decided [Harry is] not going to get protection in this country and that’s an ongoing saga and he’s still arguing about whether he should get it or not,” Protection officer Dick Griffin told The Sun.

“I’m not quite sure why he thinks he should get it. If he was coming back to take up a full Royal Family life, he would automatically get it.”

Griffin proposed that the government is well aware of the security risks that Prince Harry may face during his time in his home country, and will make arrangements accordingly.

“The Government are not silly, they review every visit to this country and they know all the threat assessments - whoever it is, it could be anyone - if he [Harry] needs protection he’ll be given protection,” he explained.

“His excuse of security just didn’t wash because if he’s that worried about security he could have stuck with his father, who has got the best security in the land. I think it was just an excuse.”