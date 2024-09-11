Taylor Swift addresses negative impact of AI in new social media post

Taylor Swift expressed serious concerns over the growing misuse of AI after she herself became the victim of deep fake explicit images.

The singer, who extended her full support to Kamala Harris, addressed her fake video which was being used to promote Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.



Swift wrote, "It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation."

She continued, "It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth."

It is important to mention that in January 2024, Swift was reportedly left devastated after her inappropriate AI-generated pictures went viral on social media.

At that time, several media outlets reported that the images had enraged her family, friends, and fans. It was suggested that the singer should pursue legal action against the perpetrators.

Not only that, Swift and Travis Kelce recently made it to the headlines after a "fake" document surfaced online, claiming that the couple will part ways in September.

However, it was later revealed that the document was "fake" and "fabricated," and the NFL athlete's PR team decided to take legal action against the perpetrators.