Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce battle ends one year after filing

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reached settlement in divorce case

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner now officially single.

With the divorce details still under wraps, Jonas and Turner finally came to a settlement on Tuesday, a year after the musician had filed for divorce.

According to sources cited by TMZ, the now-exes also came to a final agreement over the custody of their daughters, Willa, three, and Delphine, two.

The details of their child custody agreement remains confidential at this point.



The Jonas Brothers member, in a shock move, filed for divorce in September 2023, ending his four-year marriage to the Game of Thrones actress.

The 28-year-old actress told British Vogue, “those were the worst few days of my life,” in an interview in May this year.

“I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States, and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan.”

Turner and the Cake by the Ocean singer’s divorce proceedings took a bitter turn when disagreements began over the custody of their daughters.

The actress had accused estranged husband of withholding their daughters’ passports at the time, holding them back to return to the U.K., with their mother.

Jonas’ rep ended up denying the allegations.

The Joan actress dropped the lawsuit after they reached a resolution for on a co-parenting agreement.