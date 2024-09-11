‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ voice actor Peter Renaday dies at 89

Peter Renaday died on Sunday at age 89

Peter Renaday, who lended his voice to Master Splinter on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, passed away at the age of 89.

His agent confirmed his death news to People. Meanwhile, according to TMZ, law enforcement officials found the voice actor lifeless at his Burbank residence on Sunday, September 8, when they visited his home for a welfare check.

The outlet further reported that as per Renaday’s niece, Mindy Zachary, given his air conditioning had been out, his family believes his death doesn’t need to proceed with the investigation. The artist’s death appeared to be natural.

Soon after his death was announced, Renaday’s friends and former coworkers, including Cam Clarke, Ike Eisenmann, Sam Kwasman and Townsend Coleman, mourned his death on social media.

"Folks, I’m devastated this morning to learn of the passing yesterday of our dear sensei, Peter Renaday. Pete was one of the most genuine, salt of the earth people I have ever known, and I will miss him dearly," Coleman, who voiced Michaelangelo in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, expressed grief in a Facebook post on Tuesday, September 10.

"It’s with great sadness that I have to report that my good friend Peter Renaday, who was the voice of Mickey Mouse among dozens of other voices, has passed away this week," Kwasman shared similar sentiments.

"As I write this, the tears in my eyes make it hard to see enough to write this post," wrote Clarke.

While Eisenmann described the late voice actor in his tribute on X, "He was a gentle, fascinating man and one of the greatest and most prolific voice artists in the business. Rest well my friend."

In addition to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Renaday is known for his skills in The Million Dollar Duck, Lt. Robin Crusoe, U.S.N., The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes and The Cat from Outer Space.

Additional credits include Alvin & The Chipmunks, The Real Ghostbusters, Scooby-Doo and Scrappy-Doo, The Transformers, and Batman: The Animated Series, per Deadline.