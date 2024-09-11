Dave Grohl’s announces secret baby, daughters deactivate Instagram

Dave Grohl’s teenage daughters deactivate Instagram

Dave Grohl’s teenage daughters seem to have taken their social media accounts down after the famous rocker’s announcement of having another baby with a woman “outside” his marriage.



The 18-year-old daughter Violet and 15-year-old daughter Harper took the step and deactivated their Instagram profiles less than an hour after the Foo Fighters frontman made the shocking announcement revelation.

With over 40,000 and a quarter million followers, Harper and Violet went by usernames, “harpergrohll” and, “viioletgrohl”.

The date and time of the deactivation of the accounts is unknown.

Grohl, who hasn’t announced the name of his newborn daughter or revealed the identity of the woman he welcomed his fourth child with, is also a father to 10-year-old daughter Ophelia with wife Jordyn Blum, along with Violet and Harper.

The My Hero singer made the news of becoming a “father of a new baby daughter, born outside of [his] marriage” public on Tuesday.

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” he wrote on Instagram.