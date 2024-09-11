People We Meet on Vacation: ‘It’s Gonna Be Good’, Author Emily Henry on film adaptation

Emily Henry on People We Meet on Vacation: It’s Gonna Be Good movie

Emily Henry got candid on the highly anticipated screen adaptation of her bestselling romance novel, People We Meet on Vacation: ‘It’s Gonna Be Good’.



The bestselling author opened up on the novel and its movie while appearing on Elin Hilderbrand and Tim Ehrenberg’s Books, Beach, & Beyond podcast on September 3, discussing the screen version of her 2021 romance novel.

The movie is going to star Tom Blyth and Emily Bader, and will be produced by Netflix.

“The cast is there on set doing rehearsals now. So things are really, really moving,’ Henry said. “[The show has] had a lot of writers. The writer that we hired originally and who has done multiple drafts is Yulin Kuang, who I love. She's fantastic.”

“There have been a bunch of other punch-ups throughout, so I don't know whose name will make it to the final thing,” Henry added, expressing that she’s “very happy with how the script turned out.”

“Having read so many iterations of the script and seeing all these different writers coming on, I was really, honestly getting worried, because I feel like it's so easy for something to become just a Frankenstein's monster of a movie,” Henry said.

“But I think it's gonna be good. I really think it's gonna be good, and I'm very excited about the cast.”