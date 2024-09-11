Megan Thee Stallion too 'excited’ for VMAs 2024 hosting gig: ‘500’ clothes

Megan Thee Stallion on VMAs 2024 Hosting Gig

Megan Thee Stallion seems to be really looking forward to hosting the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.



The 29-year-old rapper shared with People before the annual awards show on Wednesday, Sept. 11, how much “excited” she is about the music event.

“I'm excited to change clothes 500 times. I'm excited to perform. I'm excited to see all the Hotties,” Megan said.

“I love New York, I can't wait to be there again and eat all the food, and I'm excited for people to see what I bring to the table while hosting,” the Grammy winner added.

With Nicki Minaj hosting the last two VMAs ceremonies, MTV announced last month that Megan will be hosting the event this year.

However, hosting is not the only domain the rapper is going to shine in.

The Savage musician has nominations for five awards under her name, with best collaboration for Wanna Be with GloRilla and as well as best hip-hop, best visual effects, best direction and best art direction for Boa on the list.

“I'm like, ‘OK, now you all better stop acting like I'm not famous around here because I'm doing all the things,’ “ Megan said of the upcoming ceremony. “This is going to be so iconic, and it's going to be great. I can't wait for everybody to see it.”