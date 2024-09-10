Halle Berry on why she took a three-year break from dating

Halle Berry reveals she created her career during three-year break from dating

Halle Berry has recently spilled why she took a three-year break from dating.



In a new interview with Marie Claire, the Oscar winner revealed, “I created my career. I was intentional about that. I knew what I was going to do, and I did it.”

“But I had never been that intentional with my relationships. I was loosey goosey with that. You have to be clear with the universe [or] any old thing will find you,” remarked the 58-year-old

Elsewhere in the interview, the X-Men actress shared she started writing “detailed lists of what she wanted and needed in a partner,” during that time.

“The minute I started to feel like I understood myself and what I had been doing wrong, Van Hunt’s brother, who I had known for many years, came to me and said, ‘You should meet my brother,’” she recalled.

Halle, who made her relationship public with Van in September 2020, further said, “It took me a minute to get it right.”

Reflecting on her relationships, Halle mentioned, “The nature of the way this happened, I have a real belief that this is it. This is my person.”

Halle was previously split from Olivier Martinez in 2015 after two years of marriage and before Olivier, she was married to former MLB player David Justice and then to singer-songwriter Eric Benét.

For the unversed, Olivier and Halle share 10-year-old son Maceo-Robert Martinez, 10.

Meanwhile, Halle can be seen in Never Let Go, which will release in theatres on September 20.