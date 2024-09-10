Drew Barrymore explains how ‘Blink Twice’ affected her ‘personally’

Drew Barrymore reveals ‘Blink Twice’ affected her ‘personally’

Drew Barrymore has recently explained how Blink Twice affected her “personally”.



While speaking to Zoë Kravitz on her daytime talk show on September 10, the Never Been Kissed actress said, “There's a lot about substances in the film.”

“I was shocked to realise that part of my journey that I was looking to find, the trauma inside of me and what is it about, a big part of it was I used to be a blackout drinker,” stated the 49-year-old

Drew shared that watching Zoë’s directorial debut “was an extraordinary journey for me to forgive myself, because I've put myself in situations, I shouldn't have put myself in”.

“And I felt so much shame about that, and I haven't had a drink in five years,” admitted the Charlie’s Angels actress.

Reflecting on Blink Twice’s plotline, Drew told Zoë, “It is not only a film about the things that can happen to us, but it made me think about the things we've done to ourselves.”

“Was there any part of you that was aware of that in making it? Because there are so many messages being brought up here,” she mentioned.

To which Zoë replied, “Yes, absolutely.”

The Big Little Lies star pointed out, “The substances were, I think, more of a way to get the characters to the most vulnerable place possible. When you let yourself go and you lose yourself it's so easy for things to spiral out of control.”

“There's always that feeling or idea [of], 'Well you drank it, you got on the plane, you wore the short skirt,' and it's just so much more complicated than that,” added Zoë.

Meanwhile, Blink Twice is running in theatres now.