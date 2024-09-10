Jamie Lee Curtis recalls 'seeing' late father on 'Freakier Friday' set

The actress, 65, was filming a scene when she saw her father's face before her

Jamie Lee Curtis’s late father was watching over her on the set of Freakier Friday.

Talking to reporters after winning the Outstanding Guest Actress award at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys for her role in The Bear, the 65-year-old actress recounted an encounter with the memory of her late father, Tony Curtis, while filming the much-anticipated Freaky Friday sequel with Lindsay Lohan.

Curtis explained that while shooting a scene in a Hollywood record store, she unexpectedly saw her father’s image on the iconic cover of The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album.

"The other day we were shooting Freaky Friday in this cool record store, and there was a Sgt. Pepper's album," she recalled. Tony Curtis, a Hollywood legend, is featured on the album’s famous collage alongside other stars like Marlon Brando and Marilyn Monroe.

Reflecting on the surprise moment, Curtis revealed, "I was overacting like a b****, and suddenly I looked up, and there was my father.” She noted that while she didn’t own a copy of the record, she purchased it immediately afterwards.

“I forget sometimes, but seeing him reminded me of his impact. I’m honoured to be his daughter,” Curtis added, expressing how the moment resonated deeply with her.