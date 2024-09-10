Star Wars star Daisy Ridley over the moon to narrate World Cup 2022 doc series

Daisy Ridley to narrate We Were There series about 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Daisy Ridley will be going to narrate We Were There series about the controversial 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar from the country’s Supreme Committee, UK indie Noah Media Group and Host Broadcast Services (HBS).

The eight-part documentary is co-produced by Noah Media Group and HBS, and will be available worldwide as an eight-part series of 30-minute episodes which will focus around key protagonists from the tournament, both on and off the field.

The producers reveal that the mini documentary is a multi-layered narrative which will explore their “unique journey to Qatar, witnessing key matches through their eyes, and revealing how being at the FIFA World Cup changed their lives”.

It will include footage from FIFA’s unseen tournament archive and user-generated content filmed during the sport, which would take place in November 2022.

In a press statement shared via Variety, Dan Miodownik, HBS CEO said, “After our delivery of the event itself, we were excited to have the chance to tell the story again from a different perspective.”

“After the high intensity drama and passion of the tournament, the Qatari people’s story, and those of the visiting international fans, presents the personal touch. We thank FIFA and the Supreme Committee for the opportunity to share this final part of the story, in partnership with Noah Media Group,” added Dan.