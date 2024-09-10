Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about King Charles

King Charles Office has confirmed that the monarch will visit Australia and Samoa with his wife Queen Camilla, and attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in October.

The Buckingham Palace has made delightful announcement about the King day after Princess Kate's emotional video message, in which, she shared latest update on her health.

The royal family's social media accounts broke the news about King's much-awaited trip, seemingly giving fresh update on the 75-year-old's health as he still has cancer.

The statement reads: "The King and Queen will visit Australia and Samoa, and attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) from 18th - 26th October 2024."

The couple will first travell to Australia before heading to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa. But, a previously hoped-for trip to New Zealand is not taking place after the King’s medical team advised earlier this year that an extended programme should be avoided to prioritise his continued recovery.

Buckingham Palace previously said: "In close consultation with the Australian and New Zealand prime ministers, and with due regard for the pressures of time and logistics, it has therefore been agreed to limit the visit to Samoa and Australia only."



The Palace added: "Their Majesties send their warmest thanks and good wishes to all parties for their continued support and understanding."

The King and Queen will be welcomed by the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to Parliament House, in Canberra during the wide-ranging visit.

Prince William and Harry's father Charles will also address a reception attended by political and community leaders, and prominent Australians who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in a variety of fields, including health, arts, culture and sports.