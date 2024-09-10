Kim Kardashian reveals her son bonds with her sister over YouTube Channel

Kim Kardashian reflects on her son's bond with his sister after YouTube Channel

Kim Kardashian has recently admitted her son’s YouTube channel has brought him closer to sister North.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight the Kering for Women dinner in New York City on September 9, the reality star said, “I will say it has brought him and North closer together because she’s filming his content and making him do challenges.”

“I filmed some behind the scenes and it’s actually a blessing in disguise,” remarked the 43-year-old.

Kim told the outlet, “I was fighting against this, but it’s working in my favour.”

The Skims founder’s son reportedly launched his own YouTube channel featuring gaming videos last week with his mom’s permission.

Kim asked her son to sign a handwritten contract between them before allowing him to create the account.

“It’s hard because I’m here and I need to approve every video,” she added.

The TV personality opened up about the contract between her and son on Instagram Story last week.

In the caption, she wrote, “I finally allowed Saint to have a YouTube Channel after signing an extensive contract! Lol. Please subscribe!!!”

“He better not breach,” she stated.

The contract read that Saint “agreed to follow my mom’s rules in order to have a YouTube channel, which include not commenting on personal family information, not filming any personal information and not recording while North is recording music.”