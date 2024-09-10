Prince Harry engaged in 'Frightening' legal battle beyond King Charles's control

Prince Harry is pushing forward with his legal challenge against the UK Government over taxpayer-funded security, but it appears King Charles won’t be able to offer much assistance.



Despite hopes that his father might intervene, sources reveal the monarch’s influence does not extend to this issue.

The Duke of Sussex is determined to continue his fight over security arrangements for himself and his family when they are in the UK.

This comes after his unsuccessful attempt earlier this year to appeal a previous decision.

A two-day hearing is scheduled for April at the Court of Appeal, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Harry’s resolve is driven by his desire to visit the UK more frequently. He disputes the Home Office’s February 2020 decision, which altered the level of protection he receives now that he has stepped back from his royal duties.

The legal battle highlights his ongoing quest for adequate security during his trips back to Britain.

This summer, a royal insider revealed to People magazine that the Prince feels "frightened" and believes that only his father, King Charles, can address his security concerns.

Despite these sentiments, a palace source has clarified that the situation is not within King Charles's control.

As Harry continues his legal battle against the UK Government over his security arrangements, it seems his hope for paternal intervention may be misplaced.



