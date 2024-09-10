Selena Gomez shines with pride amid engagement rumours

Selena Gomez takes pride in latest Variety feature

Selena Gomez is taking pride in her latest feature after basking in the success of her own makeup line Rare Beauty Fund.

The 32-year-old multi-hyphenate star, who recently followed in her best pal’s footsteps and upgraded her title as a millionaire, took to her Instagram to share an honorary moment with her 424M followers.

The Disney star dropped Vanity Fair’s cover for October 2024, offering an insight into her career and the love of her life, Benny Blanco.

Sharing a carousel of photos featuring the Love On hitmaker’s stunning poses, Selena wrote in the caption, “Thank you @vanityfair for such a wonderful conversation with @ydesta. I am eternally grateful.

Story by @ydesta

Photographed by @emmasummerton

Styled by @denagia”

Meanwhile, her longtime boyfriend Benny Blanco hyped her up in the comments section amid engagement rumours.

He wrote, “holy shit !!!!! i just gasped”

Fans left heartfelt messages below Blanco’s comment, heaping on praises for the celebrity.

One fan wrote, “You look radiant. One of my favorite ever shoots”

Another one chimed in, adding, “I love seeing you shine so much”

This follows her recent revelation about her health struggles, in which she shared that she's unable to carry a pregnancy but still hopes to become a mother through surrogacy or adoption.