Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance in recent outing dubs 'fake'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made it to the headlines for their fun-filled tennis date at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 8, 2024 in New York City.

The couple was seen sharing a series of PDA-filled moments at their latest tennis date in the stadium.

Swift and Kelce was seen grooving on a love song which dubbed as a dramatic public stunt by a body language expert.

In conversation with The Mirror, Judi James claimed that the Cruel Summer singer and the NFL athlete staged their romance by melodramatically express feelings for each other in their last outing.



She said, "I'm a body language expert and even Taylor Swift's laughter with Travis Kelce is fake."

Interestingly, the specialist commented on Swift and Kelce’s dressing style and claimed that the singer's outfit sent a "strong 'swoony in love' message" to the haters.

Meanwhile, spilling the beans she said, "Taylor is not a girl who does things by halves and her very public, stylised-looking displays with Travis here look like a very emphatic, written-in-BOLD-with-extra- emojis-style message in the wake of last week’s dramas."

It is pertinent to mention that Kelce and Swift's romance was questioned after a viral document allegedly shared that the pair is faking their romance and they will part ways in the near future.

