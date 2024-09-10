 
Tuesday September 10, 2024
King Charles, royal family celebrate Kate Middleton's triumphant return

King Charles takes meaningful step to send message of support to future Queen Kate Middleton

By Web Desk
September 10, 2024

King Charles and other royals have sent a touching message to Princess Kate with admirable gestures as she is set to make a triumphant royal comeback.

The royal family paid a huge tribute to the Princess of Wales after Catherine's delightful announcement as Kate has won first round of her battle against cancer.

The King's office reposted Kate's heartwarming video on the official Instagram Story soon after the mother-of-three's delightful announcement about her treatment.

King Charles, royal family celebrate Kate Middletons triumphant return

King Charles, who calls Kate his beloved daughter-in-law, understands Kate's struggle to victory over chemotherapy.

The 75-year-old monarch, who's also receiving cancer treatment, took a very meaningful step to send a message of support to the future Queen with his touching gesture.

It comes after the Princess of Wales, who's been given green light from her doctors to gradually return to the public life, offered fresh update on her health and the future plans in new emotional video.