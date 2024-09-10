Joey King heaps praise on Sabrina Carpenter's new album 'Short n' Sweet'

Joey King showered praises on Sabrina Carpenter's newly released album Short n' Sweet during her latest public appearance.

As reported by People magazine, The Conjuring star revealed she is "obsessed" with the 25-year-old singer's music at the New York Fashion Week.

King was asked by media representatives which are her favourite songs from Carpenter's record-breaking album. In response, the actress shared that she likes Bed Chem, adding, "Oh my God, it's so good."

Speaking of some more songs, The Kissing Booth star added, "Taste is just so... I wanna dance to that at the clurb."

Additionally, King said, "I know maybe it's not a clurb song, maybe it is? But I don't know. I'm obsessed with that song."

While lauding Carpenter's successful music career, the Bullet Train actress stated, "I'm so happy for her and I just can't stop singing Please Please Please ... get out of my head."

It is important to note that King and Carpenter, the young talented artists of Hollywood, are reaching new highs in their respective careers.

On the professional front, King was last seen in a romantic comedy film A Family Affair. Meanwhile, Carpenter has been enjoying the basking success of her sixth studio album Short n' Sweet.