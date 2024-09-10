Taylor Swift gets heartening reaction from Justin Hawkins after viral video

The Darkness lead singer gushed about Taylor Swift in TikTok video

Taylor Swift never ceases to amaze her fans, which includes The Darkness frontman, Justin Hawkins.

In a TikTok video shared on Monday, Hawkins revealed that he was delighted to see the viral clip of the Anti-hero hitmaker and her boyfriend Travis Kelce grooving to I Believe in a Thing Called Love during the US Open.

“I woke up this morning and everybody’s forwarded me some footage of I Believe in a Thing Called Love being played at the US Open,” he said in the video.

“Taylor Swift and her partner, Travis [Kelce], were dancing along to it and really enjoying the music.”



Hawkins, then, played footage of the couple enjoying the hit song, smiling at each other, during the US Open men’s final on Sunday, September 8th.

In the viral video, Swift was seen pointing to Kelce and singing, “I wanna kiss you every minute, every hour, every day.”

“So, it was a really heart-warming moment for me and my little girl can’t wait to go tell her friends at school,” the singer continued.

Hawkins also revealed that this is not the first time the popstar surprised him citing his experience of attending the Eras Tour few weeks ago with his Swiftie daughter in Zurich, Switzerland.

The British rocker noted that he was shown "extraordinary" hospitality as he was put in a "lovely VIP area.”

“I was just Dad of the year,” Hawkins said. “To make matters even more spectacular, Taylor Swift actually sent me a lovely letter which was waiting for me in the VIP section talking about how much she loves the song I Believe in a Thing Called Love.”

Hawkins shared an image of the letter, which read, “Justin, what a thrill to have you at the show! I’m a massive fan of yours and think I Believe in a Thing Called Love is one of the greatest songs of all time. I hope you and your family have fun at the show! Thanks so much for coming!”

The Darkness lead ended the video by thanking Swift and Kelce for a “lovely” start of his day.