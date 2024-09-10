Kate Middleton proves secret claim Prince William made about her

Prince William secretly made a confession about his wife Kate Middleton before he finally made a big decision.

The Princess of Wales, who delighted the public with incredible news about her health in a heartwarming video, has proved the future king that his belief and dreams come to a fruition.

As Kate revealed that she is cancer free in the video, which for the very first time showed the Wales’ family life dynamics in an intimate setting, a royal photographer confessed a secret William once told him.

“Once William told me the reason, he and Kate took their time getting engaged was because he wanted to make sure his marriage would last forever,” royal photographer Arthur Edwards told The Sun.

“Watching Kate snuggle into her husband’s shoulder as they sat on a pile of logs in the pine woods at Holkham beach, in Norfolk, says to me that they are still very much in love.”

Edwards was also present when Kate and William tied the knot in 2011. The photographer suggested that couple is “even more so” in love as he captured them kiss twice on the Buckingham Palace balcony after their wedding

“I am sure following the toughest few months of their 13-year marriage it will last forever,” he continued. “Because they have survived the dark days — and they have a bright future to look forward to.”

Edwards noted that the simplicity in their relationship also factors into the strong bond that the Wales share with each other. “You see a family celebrating, as Catherine says in her voiceover, the simple things in life — stuff that ordinary families do when they are together.”