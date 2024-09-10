Selena Gomez can’t give birth due to ‘lot of medical issues’

Selena Gomez on motherhood

Selena Gomez “grieved” while revealing that the singer is not able to “carry” babies due to “a lot of medical issues.”



The 32-year-old songstress talked to Vanity Fair on Monday about “grieving” her inability to become a mother physically.

“I haven’t ever said this,” she told the outlet, “but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children.”

“I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while,” Lose You to Love Me hitmaker added.

However, Gomez seemed strong when she said that although by a “different” path, she will experience motherhood one day.

She told the publication, “It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone.”

“I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.”

Adding, “It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different.”

Staying optimistic, the artist said that the child will be hers either through surrogacy or adoption.

“At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby,” she said.