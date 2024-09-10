Ana de Armas gets candid about moving away from Hollywood life

Ana de Armas weighs in on leaving Hollywood's crazy life

Ana de Armas speaks candidly about leaving the craziness of Hollywood.



Speaking with E! News at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Ghosted star said, “I feel like nowadays, we all want to go away from the craziness of the world.”

“We all want to have the chance to build your own safe space. I’ve made that decision myself,” remarked Ana.

The Gray Man actress explained, “I found a home where I really feel off the grid.”

“I can collect myself and only bring there who I want to be with. I have my little cocoon there,” she stated.

Elaborating on what made Ana to move to the northeast?

“You just feel it when it’s time to change,” continued the 36-year-old.

The Eden actress mentioned, “Look out for yourself. There’s a time when you learn what’s good for you and what’s not. What serves you the most? Pay attention to that and take action.”

Meanwhile, Ana revealed that she would always have a special place in her heart for LA because it helped her bring Marilyn Monroe to life in the 2023 biopic.