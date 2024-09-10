Selena Gomez recalls her experience of working in Wizards of Waverly Place

Selena Gomez opens up about her 'cringe' experience in Wizard of Waverly Place

Selena Gomez has recently recalled her “cringe” experience of working in the Wizards of Waverly Place.



The actress and singer rewatched a scene from the series finale of the show for Vanity Fair as she said, “I really appreciated our writers.”

“We had writers on the show that were from Friends, we had Dom DeLuise's son, and he just inherently had this humour about him and it was so captivating,” stated the 32-year-old.

Gomez, 32, said of the show and her costar, David DeLuise, who played her character Alex Russo's father Jerry.

Selena revealed her co-star David DeLuise would “improv and throw me off,” and “eventually all started evolving with time”.

“When I watch the first season, I cringe, and then later I actually find myself laughing at those moments because the real moments are, to me, what made Wizards,” she mentioned.

However, Selena revealed she has joined her former co-star David Henrie in rebooting the show for a new generation.

Reflecting on the revival of the show, the singer added, “This is where it all started. We're home.”

Last month, Selena shared that she felt “like a dream” to return to her character.

“I truly feel like it was the place I started and I'll always be grateful for that time and I just hope that this new chapter can bring a whole new audience joy the same way that we did when we were younger,” concluded the singer.

Meanwhile, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is going to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ later this year.