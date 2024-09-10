Ms. Rachel reveals 'rainbow Baby' miscarriage before son’s birth

Ms. Rachel on miscarriage before son's birth

Ms. Rachel got candid and revealed which maybe one of the hardest experiences of her life.



The YouTuber, real name Rachel Griffin Accurso, took to Instagram to reveal that before welcoming her son, Thomas, now 6, with her husband Aron, she experienced a miscarriage.

Accurso posted a Reel on her Instagram that featured her sitting at a piano and singing a song.

“Rainbow baby, dream come true. Rainbow baby, if you knew,” Accurso sang. “Every prayer we said for you. Rainbow baby dream come true.”

“My rainbow baby is not a baby anymore but he’ll always be my rainbow baby, So much love to anyone who understands,,” Accurso wrote in her caption.

Accurso also posted the video to her Instagram Stories, and wrote, “I'm sorry for your loss if you understand this song. Love you.”

The influencer addressed balancing motherhood and job at the same time, last year.

“It's been hard to balance everything, which I think a lot of parents feel, but it was really important to me to have all that knowledge and early childhood to being in this field,” she said at the time.

“I felt that it was crucial for me to have that and I feel more confident. I just feel like I have a lot of tools.”

“I've learned to help parents and I think I have a good work-life balance. Sometimes it takes us a while to get things out, but it's important to me to have that,” she added