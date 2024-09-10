Shailene Woodley breaks silence on her split from Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley addresses her healing process after Aaron Rodgers split

Shailene Woodley has recently broken silence on her split from Aaron Rodgers.



Speaking with Bustle, the Ferrari actress reflected on healing from heartbreak while talking about her upcoming series, Three Women.

“Just a broken heart. A broken heart that healed and broke again,” said the actress.

Elaborating on what ended some of her relationships, Shailene mentioned, “I fell in love over and over with unavailability. I’m very open as a human.”

“I love easy and I care easy, but I do not love lightly, and I do not care lightly,” remarked the actress.

Shailene pointed out, “It’s really taken me a lot of time to understand that it’s not on me to fix or heal or do anything about a relationship other than protect the deep care and love that I have for the world and for my people.”

“Ultimately, that has helped me walk away without the need to understand why certain things didn’t play out the way that I may have desired them to,” stated the actress.

Shailene noted, “I give all of myself. I used to be a person who, if you crossed me and disrespected that, would continue to give and give.”

“And now you cross me, I respectfully go, ‘Thank you so much for that information. Have a beautiful life. I wish you well.’ Not interested,” continued the Robots star.

Elsewhere in the interview, Shailene revealed what she’s looking for in the future.

“I want to be a mom. My God, I want to cook someone dinner every night and travel the world with them and have pillow talk and celebrate their joys and their purpose and their destinies and have mine also be celebrated.”

“But I don’t have a ‘that should have happened by now’ kind of thing,” added the actress.