Selena Gomez recalls 'dying laughing' after Benny Blanco talked marriage

Selena Gomez finds her boyfriend Benny Blanco’s lack of filter very endearing.

In her Vanity Fair cover story published on September 9, the Emilia Pérez star, 32, gushed about how Blanco, 36, has completely transformed her view on love since they began dating in December 2023.

"I’ve never been loved this way," Gomez shared, reflecting on their long history, which began with their collaborations on songs like 2015’s Same Old Love and 2019’s I Can’t Get Enough. She added, "He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything."

Blanco has been equally vocal about his affection for Gomez, even hinting at marriage during a May interview on The Howard Stern Show.

"He can’t lie," Gomez joked about his candid comments, recalling how she was "dying laughing" after the interview, asking him, "'Anything else you wanted to put out there?'"

While Gomez isn’t in a rush to walk down the aisle, she’s clear on one thing: "I’m not changing my name no matter what. I am Selena Gomez. That’s it."

For now, the pair are focused on nurturing their relationship, with Gomez adding, "We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules."