Matt Damon shuts down talk of Ben Affleck during TIFF chat with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon's close conversation sparks speculation.

At the after-party for their new film Unstoppable at the Toronto International Film Festival, Matt Damon made it clear he was not in the mood to discuss Jennifer Lopez’s ex, Ben Affleck.

Sources reveal that Damon firmly refused to engage in any conversation about Affleck, emphasizing his loyalty to his longtime friend.

The evening took an intriguing turn when Lopez and Damon were spotted holding hands and sharing a serious, 20-minute chat.

The pair’s heads were close together, and their interaction drew attention as they appeared deeply engaged.

The singer reportedly tried to bring up her recent divorce from Affleck, but he was said to be "not having any of it."

An insider told DailyMail.com, "Matt shut down any attempt JLo made to discuss Ben.

It was her timing that was so awkward because she would have known that pulling Matt aside for an intimate talk would make headlines and go viral."

The source explained, "Her hand on his was a nice touch, but he was not having any of it.

Damon told Lopez he’s glad she’s doing well and appreciated her role in the film, but he made it clear he wasn’t there to talk about Ben."

The insider clarified, however, that he was not "praying" with her and emphasized that he remains staunchly supportive of Affleck.